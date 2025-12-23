On December 12th, Democrat Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation that allows doctors to prescribe lethal drugs to terminally ill patients with a prognosis of six months or less. Illinois is now the 12th state to legalize Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID)—or “suicide tourism.”

Pritzker framed it as compassion: “I have been deeply impacted by the stories of Illinoisans… who have suffered from a devastating terminal illness, and I have been moved by their dedication to standing up for freedom and choice at the end of life.”

He means the freedom to die, handed down by the state. The state is claiming authority over life itself.