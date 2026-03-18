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Armani's avatar
Armani
5h

Why not ask Judge Murphy to submit his policy on this subject for the CDC to review

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Nutrition Pharmacist's avatar
Nutrition Pharmacist
6h

I totally object. The people should decide for themselves. The government has no place mandating anything. Informed Consent and option to exempt is required.

This ruling has no standing.

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