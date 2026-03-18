A single federal judge has just overridden changes to U.S. vaccine policy—reinstating broad recommendations for COVID-19 shots and halting efforts to scale back the federal immunization schedule.

In a ruling Monday, Biden-appointed Judge Brian Murphy sided with a coalition of major medical groups and ordered the Department of Health and Human Services to reverse course. The decision restores COVID-19 vaccines to the list of recommended shots for healthy children and pregnant women and undoes a series of reforms aimed at narrowing when certain vaccines are advised.

The lawsuit was brought by organizations including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Public Health Association, the Infectious Diseases Society of America, and the American College of Physicians—groups that argued the government had strayed from “the science.”

Murphy agreed, declaring the administration’s actions “arbitrary and capricious” and accusing officials of having “disregarded” scientific “methods.”

A rollback of reforms

Earlier this year, HHS, under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., made a series of changes to the federal vaccine schedule. The number of routine childhood vaccine recommendations was reduced from 17 to 11—not by eliminating vaccines outright, but by narrowing them to higher-risk groups in some cases. Shots were moved to “shared clinical decision-making,” encouraging families to consult with their doctors rather than follow a one-size-fits-all recommendation.

Murphy’s ruling reverses all of that.

In practice, it restores a one-size-fits-all system in which millions of healthy, low-risk children nationwide are required to receive more than 70 vaccine doses to attend school. That schedule makes the United States the most heavily vaccinated country in the world—yet it continues to report some of the highest rates of chronic illness and autism.

It also puts COVID-19 mRNA shots back on the recommended list for all populations, including young and healthy people, despite evidence of serious adverse events—including deaths—in those groups. In fact, Vinay Prasad—the senior FDA official overseeing vaccines—acknowledged in a November internal email that, for healthy young people, the risks outweigh the benefits, and that some children died after receiving the mRNA shots that they never needed in the first place.

Who decides?

The case also zeroed in on control of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP—the panel that helps set vaccine policy.

Kennedy had dismissed all 17 members last year and appointed new ones, arguing the committee was plagued by conflicts of interest and had never rejected a vaccine. Judge Murphy blocked Kennedy’s new appointees, questioning their qualifications and signaling his preference for the previous panel.

When government lawyers argued that HHS has clear authority to set vaccine policy, Murphy brushed it aside: “Suffice it to say that the Court disagrees.”

The Trump administration is expected to appeal.

Thin science, strong assertions

The plaintiffs repeatedly claimed the administration had ignored a “wealth of data” supporting COVID-19 vaccines for children and pregnant women. But the complaint itself offers little in the way of direct scientific evidence, leaning instead on broad assertions and appeals to authority.

Much of the argument rests on a familiar line: disease rates dropped after vaccines were introduced, therefore vaccines must be the reason. Critics have long pointed out that this kind of reasoning—assuming causation from timing alone—ignores other factors like improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and general living conditions that also drove down infectious disease deaths.

The plaintiffs also dismissed alternative remedies like vitamin A, which the HHS states can reduce measles mortality, despite acknowledgment from the World Health Organization that it does exactly that.

What the complaints reveal

The lawsuit offers a revealing look at what’s driving the push to restore the old system.

Repeatedly, the plaintiffs focused not on new outbreaks or measurable harm, but on the inconvenience of giving patients more choice.

Doctors from the medical associations complained they now have to spend more time discussing vaccines with patients. They lamented that they are forced to “correct misinformation” and answer patients’ questions. Others warned that conflicting guidance from Washington makes patients think more critically about vaccines.

One physician noted that changes to the vaccine schedule could lead to financial losses for doctors if insurers decline to cover certain shots. Another warned that it complicates running vaccine clinics and securing reimbursement.