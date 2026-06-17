The Cleveland Clinic has reached a legal settlement with the U.S. Justice Department and the state of Ohio, agreeing to invest $2 million in services for people who underwent medical mutilation procedures as minors and later sought to reverse them.

Puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and transgender surgeries cause irreversible sterility, sexual dysfunction, heart complications, blood clots, osteoporosis, emotional and psychological harm, and lifelong regret. The Cleveland Clinic is one of many hospitals in the nation that support and help facilitate such interventions for minors.

Under the agreement, the Cleveland Clinic will cover a range of support services for patients who had these procedures before age 19, including hormone treatment, reconstructive surgery, fertility care, and mental health counseling. The clinic is also required to launch a dedicated website and assign a care coordinator to help connect patients with these services.

As part of the settlement, the clinic agreed to pay $300,000 to the federal government and $8,000 to Ohio to resolve allegations that it had improperly coded medical mutilation interventions in its medical billing. The clinic denied any wrongdoing, describing the billing discrepancies as an unintentional coding issue affecting a small number of patients.

The settlement also prohibits the Cleveland Clinic from performing medical mutilation procedures on minors going forward — a requirement that largely mirrors Ohio law, which has banned such procedures for minors since August 2024.

Justice Department officials celebrated the deal as a win for child protection.

“The Department of Justice is steadfastly committed to protecting America’s children,” said Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward. “Just as the resolution with Texas Children’s, today’s resolution with Cleveland Clinic furthers that commitment and puts these providers on notice that this Department will vigorously enforce federal law where children are put at risk.”

The ACLU of Ohio criticized the settlement, saying it was deeply saddened by the outcome.

This will be the second clinic of its kind in the nation. The first was announced last month, after the Justice Department reached a similar deal with Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. As part of that agreement, Texas Children’s is required to open a detransition clinic, in part to help undo or manage the effects of medical mutilation procedures it had previously performed on minors. Care at that clinic will be free for the first five years. The hospital also agreed to pay $10 million to settle fraud allegations related to Medicaid billing. Several doctors who carried out the procedures have since lost their hospital privileges.