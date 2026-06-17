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Jerry Koski's avatar
Jerry Koski
10h

Good start

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Cal B Twitty St's avatar
Cal B Twitty St
10h

Is this an error in payment$? Cleveland clinic $300,000 and Houston $10,000,000??? All likely paid by insurance coverage which yes, are recaptured from higher costs paid by individuals in ins. premiums. Another defined function if the “lenders of the last resort.”

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