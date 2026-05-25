In New York City, a street food vending permit officially costs $210. But because there are roughly 20,000 vendors competing for fewer than 7,000 permits, many are forced onto a black market where permits sell for as much as $22,000 — a cost ultimately passed on to customers in the form of higher food prices.

If you’re an employer in New York City and you want to hire someone — already an intimidating prospect under a $16.50 minimum wage — you are forbidden from using artificial intelligence to sort through job applications unless the software has passed a government-approved “bias audit.” In other words, the computer program must first be screened for racism.