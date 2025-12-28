After months of intense backlash—and a looming court fight—Massachusetts has quietly reversed a policy that forced foster parents to adopt gender ideology or lose their licenses.

The now-scrapped mandate, rolled out by the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF) in 2024, required all foster parents to pledge compliance with a sweeping set of gender-affirmation rules. That included promises to use a child’s chosen pronouns, encourage social and even medical gender transitions, and affirm a child’s stated “gender identity.”

The policy applied across the board: parents caring for teenagers, parents caring for infants, and even families offering short-term respite care for just a few hours.

This was happening amid a foster care crisis, where roughly 1,400 Massachusetts children are waiting to be placed with families. Yet instead of expanding the pool of willing caregivers, the state demanded foster parents sign documents vowing to “[s]upport, respect, and affirm” a child’s sexual orientation and gender identity—even if doing so violated their religious convictions.

The requirements went even further. Foster parents were also forced to sign an “LGBTQIA+ Nondiscrimination Policy,” agreeing to accept any child’s asserted identity, use chosen names and pronouns “at any time,” and support “gender-neutral practices” around clothing and appearance. That included providing items such as binders, packers, body shapers, and breast inserts “in a timely manner.”

The policy also obligated foster parents to facilitate “gender-affirming” medical procedures and barred them from attempting to question or discourage a child’s stated identity. Parents were explicitly forbidden from “imposing” personal, cultural, or religious beliefs on the children in their care.

Christian foster parents who refused to sign the documents had their licenses revoked.

In September, the legal group Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) filed a lawsuit on behalf of Christian foster parents who had already lost—or were about to lose—their licenses. Around the same time, Massachusetts officials received a letter from the federal Administration for Children and Families urging the state to withdraw the policy, warning it was unconstitutional.

Now, the state has backed down.

“Massachusetts has told us that this new regulation will no longer exclude Christian and other religious families from foster care because of their commonly held beliefs that boys are boys and girls are girls,” said ADF Senior Counsel Johannes Widmalm-Delphonse.

He said families affected by the policy are eager to reapply and return to caring for vulnerable children.

“This amendment is a step in the right direction,” Widmalm-Delphonse added, while making clear the legal fight isn’t over. “This case will not end until we are positive that Massachusetts is committed to respecting religious persons and ideological diversity among foster parents.”