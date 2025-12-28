The Gold Report

The Gold Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Armani's avatar
Armani
5d

This should be placed in Webster’s dictionary as an example of tyranny📕

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pierre Brodeur's avatar
Pierre Brodeur
5d

Good ! That’s what happens when people stand up ! Certain people will always try to push their agenda or ideology but when it’s a very small minority and when it’s against kids basically trying to indoctrinate them that’s going to far it’s time for people to wake up! Don’t care what someone does as an adult but to push it on kids that’s wrong we used to have laws about pushing sexual content and ideology on minors ! What happened? Kids can’t get or do many things till they are adults why would we aloud sex change and sexual ideology to be pushed on them they are at a easily manipulatable age and shouldn’t be pressured into doing anything by ANYONE

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Simone Gold · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture