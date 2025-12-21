The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services last week terminated seven federal grants worth millions to the American Academy of Pediatrics, one of the most influential medical organizations in the country.

The AAP represents about 67,000 pediatricians nationwide and has long shaped what doctors recommend, what schools require, and what states mandate when it comes to children’s health. But the group has faced growing criticism for what some say is years of ideological advocacy masquerading as medical guidance.

An HHS spokesperson, Andrew Nixon, told The Washington Post that the grants were cut because they “no longer aligned with departmental priorities.” One example reportedly cited was the AAP’s use of the term “pregnant people”—language used by those who believe men can become pregnant. Critics say the term shows the AAP is following ideology, not science.

Months before the grants were revoked, the medical freedom group America’s Frontline Doctors launched a formal petition calling for the AAP to be defunded, citing the organization’s record during COVID and beyond.

The group pointed to the AAP’s support for puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and irreversible surgeries on minors, noting that the organization continues to claim these interventions are “reversible,” despite mounting international evidence to the contrary.

Frontline Doctors also slammed a July AAP policy calling for the elimination of all non-medical vaccine exemptions. The group says the policy strips parents of religious and conscience-based rights and represents medical authoritarianism rather than public health.

During COVID, the AAP backed prolonged school closures, cheered the forced masking of toddlers, and aggressively promoted mRNA vaccines for children who faced little to no risk of severe illness. When reports of myocarditis and pericarditis appeared in young people in 2021, the AAP joined federal agencies in downplaying the risks.

Recently, when the CDC withdrew its recommendation for COVID shots in healthy children, the AAP broke with the agency for the first time in 30 years and reaffirmed its recommendation—despite children’s statistically near-zero risk of severe COVID outcomes. Several Democrat-led states are now citing the AAP’s guidance to continue promoting the shots.

The AAP also filed a federal lawsuit against HHS and Kennedy over the withdrawn recommendation, arguing the decision violated federal law. The lawsuit seeks to dismantle and rebuild the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel under court supervision—a move critics say attempts to control the process when the science no longer supports the organization’s position.

While claiming to be a neutral medical authority, the AAP has collected substantial funding from pharmaceutical companies. In 2021 alone, Pfizer contributed $200,000 to support AAP programs aimed at “improving patient compliance.” The organization received $18.4 million in federal grants this year and $35 million the year before.

“The AAP has betrayed the trust of parents, abused public funds, and weaponized medicine against the very children it claims to protect,” the Frontline Doctors petition reads. “We call on lawmakers to defund the AAP immediately and restore integrity, choice, and safety to pediatric medicine.”