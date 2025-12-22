Medical Freedom’s Holiday Gift: The AAP Gets Defunded
Between pushing dangerous shots, medical mutilation, and support for "pregnant people," the AAP has become a menace to children's health.
Americans just got a holiday gift worth celebrating.
Last week, The Washington Post reported that the Department of Health and Human Services cut off seven federal grants—worth millions of dollars—to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). The AAP represents about 67,000 pediatricians and has enormous influence over what doctors say, what schools require, and what states mandate.
It is also one of the most politically captured medical organizations in America.