After decades of escalation, the HHS is reducing the number of vaccines recommended for American children. Predictably, the Medical-Industrial Complex is not taking it well.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), along with several allied medical organizations, is now asking a federal court to undo recent changes to the CDC’s childhood immunization schedule, and to stop the upcoming February meeting of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

The organizations first filed a lawsuit last year after the CDC removed the experimental COVID-19 shots from the childhood schedule. That case is still ongoing. Now they want the court to go further and reverse the broader changes altogether.