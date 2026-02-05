For the first time, a major U.S. medical organization has publicly rejected the medical mutilation of minors, and admitted the evidence simply isn’t there.

Under the banner of “gender-affirming care,” children are given puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and, in some cases, subjected to disfiguring surgeries. These interventions cause irreversible sterility, sexual dysfunction, blood clots, heart complications, bone loss, and lifelong medical dependence.

Medical freedom advocates like Dr. Simone Gold, founder and president of America’s Frontline Doctors, have long argued that children cannot consent to these risks. Minors cannot grasp concepts like permanent sterilization, which is precisely why federal law prohibits elective sterilization for anyone under 21. Parents cannot consent to it either, because there is no legal mechanism that allows one person to authorize the sterilization of another human being. America’s Frontline Doctors’ viral documentary, What Is a Doctor, lays bare how an industry once centered on healing has come to justify the medical mutilation of children.

On Tuesday, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) broke ranks. In a new position statement, the organization acknowledged there is “insufficient” evidence to justify gender-related endocrine or surgical interventions for children and adolescents. ASPS said its conclusion was informed in part by a November HHS report that found no solid evidence supporting these practices in minors.

“In light of recent publications reporting very low/low certainty of evidence regarding mental health outcomes, along with emerging concerns about potential long-term harms and the irreversible nature of surgical interventions in a developmentally vulnerable population, ASPS concludes there is insufficient evidence demonstrating a favorable risk-benefit ratio for the pathway of gender-related endocrine and surgical interventions in children and adolescents,” the association said. “ASPS recommends that surgeons delay gender-related breast/chest, genital, and facial surgery until a patient is at least 19 years old.”

ASPS also raised a point that gender activists deliberately ignore. Since research suggests that the overwhelming majority—up to 98 percent—of gender-confused minors eventually outgrow their confusion, doctors should assess “whether the adolescent patient can meaningfully engage with information about uncertainty, alternative approaches, and the possibility that distress or perceived identity may evolve over time.”

The HHS praised the ASPS for its stance.

“We commend the American Society of Plastic Surgeons for standing up to the overmedicalization lobby and defending sound science,” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said. “By taking this stand, they are helping protect future generations of American children from irreversible harm.”

Shortly afterward, the American Medical Association weighed in with a more cautious statement. The AMA told the National Review it agrees with ASPS when it comes to surgeries on minors, but it continues to support other forms of “gender-affirming care,” including puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), meanwhile, remains fully committed to the medical mutilation of children. Despite growing international skepticism and evidence of harm, the AAP continues to insist these interventions are “reversible.” When detransitioners attempted to speak at the AAP’s 2024 conference in Orlando, they were removed. The organization showed little interest in hearing from patients who were harmed by the ideology it enthusiastically supports.

That stance has not gone unnoticed. Last year, 21 state attorneys general launched an investigation into the AAP’s conduct. America’s Frontline Doctors has been circulating a formal petition calling for the AAP to be defunded, citing the organization’s record on medical mutilation, COVID shots, and beyond.