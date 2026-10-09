For the first time in America, an AI program has been cleared to write new prescriptions.

On September 22, 2026, Utah’s Office of Artificial Intelligence Policy and Division of Professional Licensing signed an agreement with Nolla Health. It lets the company test its system on adults with mild to moderate acne.

So starting Monday, adults in Utah with acne will be able to scan their faces, answer a few questions, and have software choose their medication and send the prescription directly to a pharmacy.