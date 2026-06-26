The Gold Report

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Marge's avatar
Marge
1h

Forcing anyone at anytime to receive an injection in his/her body is a violation of our freedom given to us by God. Again, shame on the US government

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Raquel's avatar
Raquel
1h

The military members who were dropping like flies with the flu had damaged immune systems thanks to the COVID shots! They should be allowed to naturally recover and exercise their immune systems. It is horrific to add another toxic injection! Flu shots have been proven to be ineffective! I'd never send my children to the military if they are forced to take life-altering injections.

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