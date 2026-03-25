A major legal battle over government censorship came to a close Tuesday, with the Trump administration agreeing to a decade-long ban on key federal agencies pressuring social media companies to suppress lawful speech.

The agreement, which concludes the long-running case known as Missouri v. Biden, prohibits the Surgeon General’s office, the CDC, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) from pressuring social media companies — through legal, regulatory, or economic means — to remove constitutionally protected speech for the next ten years.

According to journalist Justin Hart, the settlement also takes direct aim at the language federal agencies had used to justify their interventions. “The Parties agree that government, politicians, media, academics, or anyone else applying labels such as ‘misinformation,’ ‘disinformation,’ or ‘malinformation’ to speech does not render it constitutionally unprotected,” the consent decree states.

The case was first brought in 2023 after it became evident that the White House and agencies including CISA and the FBI had been working hand-in-glove with social media platforms to suppress certain viewpoints — among them skepticism about COVID-19 vaccines, questions about the lab-leak theory, claims about the Hunter Biden laptop, and challenges to the integrity of the 2020 election. Evidence also showed that officials had sought to extend their reach to Americans’ private WhatsApp messages about COVID vaccines, and that censorship efforts extended to topics including gender ideology, climate policy, abortion, gas prices, and even mockery of Joe Biden.

At one point during litigation, the FBI argued that its roughly 50% success rate in getting content taken down was itself proof it wasn’t “coercing” anyone — an argument that struggled to land with the courts.

In a July 4, 2023 ruling, U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty granted an injunction against the Biden administration. He delivered a blistering assessment, writing that the U.S. government appeared to have taken on a role “similar to an Orwellian ‘Ministry of Truth’” and may have engineered “the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history.” He was equally pointed about whose speech had been targeted: “It is quite telling that each example or category of suppressed speech was conservative in nature. This targeted suppression of conservative ideas is a perfect example of viewpoint discrimination of political speech.”

A Fifth Circuit appeals court upheld that ruling, but the U.S. Supreme Court ultimately reversed it on standing grounds. The Court held that the remaining plaintiffs couldn’t demonstrate sufficient personal injury to support a preliminary injunction. The case returned to the district level, and negotiations ultimately produced Tuesday’s consent decree.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, who was among the original plaintiffs and is now director of the National Institutes of Health, was required to switch to the government’s side of the case after his appointment. He reacted to the settlement Tuesday by celebrating his “loss.”

“Huzzah! The consent decree in Missouri v. Biden is a historic victory for free speech in the US,” he wrote on X. “Though I had to switch to the government side in the case after I became NIH director, I’ve never been more pleased by ‘losing’ in my life. A huge win for all Americans.”

The settlement echoes an executive order President Trump signed in January, which declared that the federal government under the Biden administration had “infringed on the constitutionally protected speech rights of American citizens across the United States in a manner that advanced the government’s preferred narrative about significant matters of public debate.”

The consent decree’s ten-year horizon means the restrictions will outlast the current administration — a feature that transforms what could have been a policy position into an enforceable legal commitment.