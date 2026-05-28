The Gold Report

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John The Visionary's avatar
John The Visionary
6h

SHUT DOWN ALL BIOLABS GLOBALLY.

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Armani's avatar
Armani
8h

This sounds plausible, the US government took the lab over in 1932 and Congress is just now starting to oversee it🥲

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