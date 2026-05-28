A maximum-security biolab in Montana is at the center of a growing biosafety and national security controversy that has caught the attention of a U.S. Senator.

Rocky Mountain Laboratories (RML), a National Institutes of Health facility in Hamilton, Montana, studies some of the world’s most lethal infectious diseases. But a recent whistleblower complaint, combined with two reported pathogen incidents in the past year, has prompted Republican Senator Tim Sheehy to call for a formal federal investigation.

A Dangerous Pathogen, Twice

The trouble began in November 2025, when an RML employee’s protective gear was breached by a bite during work with Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) — a tick-borne virus with a 40% mortality rate. The employee had to be quarantined at a specialized medical facility.

Three months later, in February 2026, it happened again. A second employee was potentially exposed to the same pathogen through a hole in their protective equipment.

The Airport Incident

More alarming, according to the whistleblower complaint, is what unfolded in January 2026. Dr. Vincent Munster, a senior RML virologist with a background in coronaviruses, Ebola, and monkeypox, returned from a research trip to Africa with his associate. On January 25, federal agents detained him at Detroit International Airport after he allegedly carried vials of unknown contents in his personal luggage.

The FBI has since confirmed an investigation is ongoing.

On January 26, the day after his detention, Munster and his associates were allegedly permitted to move freely through RML, including its highest-security BSL-4 containment building, completely unsupervised. It wasn’t until January 27 that facility access was formally restricted. And according to the complaint, at least one associate has since had full access restored.

The Senator’s Call to Action

In a formal letter to HHS Inspector General T. March Bell, Senator Sheehy demanded a thorough review of RML’s biosafety record, its personnel vetting practices, and NIH’s protocols for handling employees who are actively under law enforcement investigation.

“We don’t want Montana to be the next Wuhan,” Sen. Sheehy wrote on X when he shared his letter. “Montanans and Americans deserve answers over concerning reports out of Rocky Mountain Laboratories.”