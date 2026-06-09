Neil deGrasse Tyson Got Vaccines, Shampoo, and America All Wrong
How could a celebrated scientist be so wrong about medicine?
Skepticism toward vaccines is no longer a fringe position.
A Politico poll from March found that a significant share of Americans doubt whether vaccines are as safe as officials claim, want fewer of them administered, and believe personal freedom should come before government health officials’ mandates. Close to half of those polled said they view vaccine science as an open question, not settled fact, and that vaccine mandates do more harm than good.