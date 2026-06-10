A new bill moving through the New Jersey legislature would block criticism of providers that perform abortions or medically mutilate children.

What the bill does

The legislation — Assembly Bill A2218 and Senate Bill 2260 — passed the state Senate and is headed for a full Assembly vote on Thursday, June 11. The bill creates tougher criminal penalties for harassment, threats, assault, and property damage targeting abortion and medical mutilation clinics and their patients.

Buried in the bill is a civil lawsuit provision that would let individuals or clinics sue anyone whose words cause “a reasonable person” to suffer reputational, financial, or emotional harm, simply because those words relate to abortion or the medical mutilation of children. Critically, the statements don’t have to be false. Under normal First Amendment law, you can only be punished for speech that is defamatory, threatening, or fraudulent. Truthful reporting and opinions are generally protected.

While Americans remain deeply divided on abortion, polls consistently show strong opposition to medical interventions on minors. Large majorities — often around 70% or more — believe it should be illegal to give puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, or perform genital surgeries on children. This view crosses party lines, with support for restrictions even among many Democrats.

Extensive medical evidence and reviews, including Britain’s landmark Cass Report, highlight the serious harms from these procedures. They cause permanent sterility, sexual dysfunction, bone density loss, cardiovascular issues, blood clots, and high rates of regret and mental health struggles later in life. What gender activists call “gender-affirming care” is viewed by ethical physicians as nothing less than medical mutilation.

Dr. Simone Gold of America’s Frontline Doctors has referred to those who promote or provide these interventions to minors as “transpredators.”

Under this New Jersey bill’s language, such criticism — even when based on documented evidence — could expose speakers, journalists, or child advocates to costly lawsuits.

What journalists and lawyers are saying

The New Jersey Press Association is urging lawmakers to strip out the provision before it becomes law. Chairman Brett Ainsworth offered a straightforward example: a reporter who accurately covers questionable practices at a clinic could still face a lawsuit if the clinic claims the story hurt their reputation, even if every single fact in the story is correct.

Attorney CJ Griffin, a First Amendment lawyer, told The Jersey Vindicator that she believes the bill addresses real threats against clinics and patients. But she argued the Constitution has to come first: “This provision is unconstitutional because it seeks to impose civil and potentially criminal penalties on protected speech.”

Why this matters beyond journalists

This isn’t just a problem for newsrooms. Bloggers, activists, neighborhood groups, even a person posting on social media could face a costly lawsuit for sharing a truthful opinion. Free speech advocates warn that even if courts eventually strike down the bad language, the lawsuits filed in the meantime would create a “chilling effect” — meaning people would simply stop speaking up to avoid the legal headache, long before any judge weighs in.

If the bill passes as written, courts could award monetary damages, force people to stop publishing, and even allow the state Attorney General to bring civil actions against speakers.