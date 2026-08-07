Most religious freedom fights involve protesters, lawyers, and courtrooms. The Amish usually respond differently. For more than 300 years, when a government made it too hard to live by their faith, they didn’t organize rallies or file lawsuits. They packed up, sold their farms, and moved somewhere they’d be left alone. That approach helped their communities survive in Europe and, later, across North America.

New York’s school vaccine law has put them in that same position again. But this time, the stakes are higher.