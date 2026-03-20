The Gold Report

The Gold Report

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Jason Rowley's avatar
Jason Rowley
3h

The people of NZ need to get organized & take back control of their gov’t. Please do not let them fool you again with a fake virus. All they did was crank up EMF from cell towers to create the symptoms & people bought it. Do your research. C V D was never isolated in a lab & therefore it does not exist. Even Mike Yeardon former CEO of Pfizer said they have proven cvd was fake it was a lie.

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Donna C.'s avatar
Donna C.
2h

I doubt they ever tracked the deaths and horrible health issues and injuries related to the jab, like other countries have done… and if they did, they would never admit it.

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