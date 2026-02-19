Ohio lawmakers are moving to rein in growing state interference in family life, as a new bill seeks to protect parents who refuse to affirm their child’s claimed “gender identity.”

The Affirming Families First Act, also known as House Bill 693, would prevent courts and child-welfare agencies from treating parents as abusive or neglectful simply for insisting on a child’s biological sex or using the child’s given name. The bill is a response to policies that force parents to comply with gender ideology or risk losing custody of their children.

The bill was introduced by state Reps. Gary Click and Josh Williams, both Republicans. The lawmakers argue that parents should not be investigated or punished for raising their children according to their own beliefs.

In Ohio’s Cuyahoga County, the Division of Children and Family Services rolled out an initiative known as AFFIRM.ME. As part of the program, social workers were trained to collect sexual orientation and gender identity information from youth involved with the system—including children still living at home. According to the Daily Caller, the county tracked whether parents were considered “accepting” or “rejecting” of a child’s declared gender identity.

In 2022, the county also adopted a policy requiring state workers to initiate conversations about gender identity with youth between the ages of 13 and 21, treating parental resistance as a possible indicator of abuse or neglect.

“That’s where government crosses a line,” Click said in a statement. He argued that parents should not be flagged as dangerous for refusing to buy opposite-sex clothing or adopt new pronouns at a child’s request.

The proposed legislation would block child welfare agencies from screening children for sexual orientation or gender identity or maintaining databases based on that information. It would also prohibit state funds from being used for training programs that classify affirmation of biological sex as abuse. Local bans on conversion therapy would be voided under the bill, and professionals who violate the new standards could face licensing consequences.

Williams said parents and foster families should not have to choose between their moral convictions and their ability to care for children. “They shouldn’t have to abandon their beliefs just to raise their own kids or provide a safe home for vulnerable children,” he said.

Thirteen other Republican lawmakers have signed onto HB 693, according to Statehouse News Bureau, though it has yet to get its first hearing.

Ohio is far from alone in facing this debate. In Washington State, parents have no right to be notified if their child is being socially transitioned at school. If that child then runs away from home because they are not being adequately “affirmed,” shelters are not required to notify the parents. Similar policies exist in states such as Colorado, California, and Michigan, where parents are excluded from decisions involving their children’s “gender identity.”

America’s Frontline Doctors has been leading the pushback against these policies. This week, the group filed an amici curiae brief urging the US Supreme Court to hear International Partners for Ethical Care, Inc. v. Ferguson, a lawsuit brought by parents challenging Washington’s laws. The parents argue that those laws pressure parents to change how they discipline or communicate with their children out of fear that their child could run away and be taken into state custody.

AFLDS has filed similar briefs in cases across the country, including Mahmoud v. Taylor, Mirabelli v. Bonta, Foote v. Ludlow, Lee v. Poudre, and Chiles v. Salazar. In each case, the group has argued that social gender transitions carried out without parental knowledge often lead to the irreversible medical mutilation of minors, and violate parental rights guaranteed by the Fourteenth Amendment .

That argument gained traction last year when the Supreme Court upheld Tennessee’s ban on medical mutilation procedures for minors in United States v. Skrmetti.