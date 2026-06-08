Cynthia Nixon. Robert De Niro. Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony. Sigourney Weaver. Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber. Jamie Lee Curtis. Jennifer Garner. Dwyane Wade. Mel B. Annette Bening and Warren Beatty. All are proud to support their transgender-identifying children. Charlize Theron began raising her son as a daughter at age three. All three of Megan Fox’s sons now identify as girls.