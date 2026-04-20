At his first inauguration in 1789, George Washington placed his hand on a Bible, took the oath, and kissed it. Then, without delay, he walked with members of Congress to St. Paul’s Chapel for a prayer service. The service wasn’t a Sunday obligation. It was mandated. Three days earlier, Congress had passed a formal resolution requiring the president, vice president, and lawmakers to attend divine service immediately after the oath.

The Founders were in the midst of launching a new nation under enormous pressure. The republic was fragile and uncertain. Yet in that moment, they stopped and required their new leader to bow his head before God as his first action.

Why?