“It’s not my fault.”

That’s what Oprah Winfrey kept repeating in a recent conversation about obesity with Jane Pauley.

“You and Dr. Ania Jastreboff know a great deal about weight and the disease,” Pauley said. “The good news—the transformative news—was that if obesity is a disease—”

“[Then] it’s not my fault!” Oprah interrupted.

“It’s not my fault,” Pauley echoed.

“It’s not my fault, Jane!” Oprah repeated, again.

They were discussing “Enough,” Oprah’s new book on obesity, co-authored by Dr. Ania Jastreboff of Yale School of Medicine. Jastreboff argues that advising people to “eat less” or “move more” is “just not possible.”

“Every time somebody says, ‘Just eat less, move more,’ we’re asking our patients to control their biology and hold their breath. And it’s just not possible. And why would we do that? We don’t do that for any other disease,” Jastreboff told CBS.