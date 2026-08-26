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Dash Gordon's avatar
Dash Gordon
4hEdited

We actually need the disease outbreaks so we get the ability to test the vaccines' efficacies against real infections as opposed to the confabulated statistics cited in the package inserts. The attorney Aaron Siri has demonstrated quite conclusively that the science and statistics supporting vaccines has been flawed for decades. Outbreaks here in the United States versus in Africa where the drug companies and Gates Foundation control everything would ultimately be a net positive for the entire world.

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Simon's avatar
Simon
1h

Let's cut out all of them except the essential ones. Just look at the past and what do you see?

Less damage to children, fewer diseases. Healthier people as adults. Factor in all that they get now days and you have all kinds of diseases in children that were not there in previous years.

When I was a kid if you heard some kid had cancer it was something few and far between. In fact, I don't even recall ever hearing about childhood cancers growing up.

As well as tons of food allergies and attention deficit issues and many others.

Its like when someone thinks they will be helping you by painting your house purple, when all you were going to do is do touch-ups on the white paint.

Some things are just not helpful, and tons of vaccines in children and adults is like painting someone's house purple, and all they needed was a touch-up.

And, not to mention the money big pharma rakes in...

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