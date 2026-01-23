Big Pharma bosses used the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering in Davos this week to double down on vaccines, warning that vaccination rates have fallen sharply in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel both used their time at the elite global gathering to lament falling vaccination rates in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, while blaming public skepticism and “misinformation” for what they say is a growing public health problem.

Speaking with the Wall Street Journal’s David Crow, Bourla acknowledged that he and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have found common ground on issues like cancer research and drug pricing. Vaccines, however, remain a point of sharp disagreement.

“There is almost like a religion there,” Bourla said, apparently referring to Kennedy and others who are pushing for stronger vaccine safety. “So I’m very concerned, very frustrated with that. But I continue engaging and we have, as I said, a very strong and respectful…relationship.”

Still, Bourla hinted that diplomacy has its limits. When asked what ultimately needs to change to resolve the conflict, he answered: “The secretary of health.”

The Pfizer chief’s remark about vaccine skepticism bordering on religion directly echoes — and flips — a point made recently by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who argued that vaccine orthodoxy itself has taken on the traits of a belief system. Sen. Paul, an ophthalmologist, said it is the skeptics who are cast out as “non-believers,” while dissent is treated as heresy. Even now, many people continue to assert the COVID-19 shot’s safety and effectiveness with certainty, despite the studies and emerging data that refute those claims.

Bourla’s comments come as he continues to face criticism for statements made during the pandemic, including his claim that Pfizer’s mRNA shot was “100% effective in preventing COVID cases.” The vaccine did not prevent infection or transmission, and the shots caused widespread injuries and deaths.

By early 2021, both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines were already associated with myocarditis and pericarditis—especially in young men—according to safety signals that were downplayed by the CDC. In November, Vinay Prasad, head of the FDA’s biologics division, made the U.S. government’s first official acknowledgment that the shots had killed some healthy children who did not need them, though the total number remains unknown.

That history didn’t stop Moderna’s Stéphane Bancel from doubling down.

Addressing attendees in Davos, Bancel said he regretted not doing more to promote what he described as the vaccines’ safety.

“We were so focused on getting the products out in a short amount of time,” he said, “that I think we underestimated the psychological element… and I don’t think all of us in the field spent enough time explaining that there were no corners cut on safety.”

Bancel then pointed the finger at social media, arguing that online “misinformation” has driven down vaccination rates.

“Look what’s happening in terms of less vaccination across all age ranges around the world,” he said. “If you look at this season—it’s a very bad flu season—vaccination is down in the U.S. 10 percent, despite one of the most terrible flu seasons.”

He went on to warn that respiratory infections like COVID-19, flu, and RSV can trigger a cascade of complications—from coughing that damages mucus barriers to bacterial pneumonia and even septicemia.

“It’s tragic when you see this happening every day,” Bancel said. “Look what’s happening with kids with measles.”

Looking ahead, Bancel predicted that public opinion will eventually swing back in favor of mRNA technology once people see its potential.

“The positive impact, I think, will change the pendulum,” he said.

For now, though, the message from Davos was clear: Big Pharma has no intention of backing away from the vaccine market..

