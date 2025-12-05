Medically assisted deaths made up 5% of all deaths in Canada last year, according to a new government report, underscoring the rapid growth of the country’s medical assistance in dying (MAID) program.

Canada legalized MAID in 2016 for adults with terminal illnesses, promising a “dignified option” for patients nearing the end of life. Since then, the program has expanded far beyond its original scope. Today, it is available to people with disabilities and serious chronic conditions, and the government has delayed—but not ruled out—extending access to those with mental illness alone. MAID advocates are now pushing further, with recent calls to expand access to “mature minors,” while medical groups in Quebec have recommended allowing euthanasia for disabled newborns. Activists also argue that poverty and discrimination are valid grounds for a state-sanctioned death.

The new Health Canada report shows that 16,499 people died through MAiD in 2024, up from 15,280 in 2023. That 5.1% share amounts to 73% of the 22,535 MAiD requests filed last year. Another 4,017 applicants died of other causes before the process was completed, 1,327 were ruled ineligible, and 692 withdrew their requests.

In the almost 10 years since the program began, Canada has recorded 76,475 MAiD deaths.

Most 2024 deaths—95.6%—were classified as “Track 1,” meaning the patient’s natural death was considered reasonably foreseeable. The remaining 4.4% were “Track 2” cases involving people who were not close to death. Among them was an Ontario man in his late 40s with a psychiatric condition caused by multiple COVID-19 vaccinations; his symptoms included PTSD-like reactions, depression, and psychosis.

The median age of MAiD patients was 75.9, and cancer remained the leading underlying condition, cited in nearly two-thirds of all cases.

Canada’s MAID program continues to draw international criticism. The UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities has said it is “extremely concerned” about MAID’s expansion and has urged Canada to restrict assisted death to the terminally ill.

MAID adoption has been spreading in the United States—so far in states run by Democrats. New York became the twelfth state to legalize physician-assisted suicide earlier this year, joining California, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, Delaware, and Washington, D.C. Several of these laws, including New York’s, allow access with fewer safeguards than Canada originally required.