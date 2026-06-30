Proof for Thee, But Not for Me: The Double Standard in Medicine
What a new Senate report on COVID vaccine safety reveals about the broken promise of informed consent
This July 1, GoldCare is celebrating America’s first-ever Medical Freedom Day. We’re marking 250 years since the country declared independence from a government that claimed the right to rule over the bodies and choices of its people.
The principles behind Medical Freedom Day — informed consent, transparency, bodily autonomy — are a core American standard we should hold every institution to.
So here’s a test of that standard.