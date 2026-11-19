The United States’ loss of its official measles elimination status is being used to justify more aggressive vaccination campaigns.

The Pan American Health Organization announced the change on November 17, saying the same strain of the virus has circulated continuously in the U.S. for more than 12 months. That’s the threshold for losing elimination status, a designation the country had held since 2000. Mexico and Bolivia lost theirs in the same decision. Canada lost its status in November 2025, which had already cost the Americas their measles-free label as a region.

The U.S. has plenty of company. Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Uzbekistan all lost their status earlier this year, according to WHO and PAHO reports.

The numbers

As of mid-November, the CDC had confirmed 5,412 measles cases in the U.S. this year. That’s more than double the 2,289 reported in all of 2025. Add the two years together and the total tops 7,700, the highest in more than three decades. Cases have turned up in nearly every state, including highly vaccinated ones like Virginia and Delaware.

About 96% of patients were unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status, and roughly 11% were hospitalized. State health departments have claimed 10 measles-related deaths this year, though the CDC’s official tally stands at six. Three of those deaths occurred in 2025.

Kindergarten MMR coverage fell to 92.4% in the 2025-26 school year. Public health officials generally say about 95% is needed to prevent sustained community spread.

What officials are saying

Public health officials reacted by urging more vaccination.

“The measles elimination designation is not what protects Americans. Vaccination does,” said CDC Director Dr. Erica Schwartz. She added that the agency knows where transmission is happening and has put $100 million into state and local health departments to reach those communities. “Losing a designation doesn’t mean we abandon an evidence-based approach,” she said. “It means we remain focused on stopping outbreaks.” She had said earlier that the response wouldn’t fundamentally change even if the status was lost, and that the focus would stay on working with states and promoting the MMR vaccine.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. struck a similar note in a post on X. “We will stop measles outbreaks, protect American families, and work to regain U.S. measles elimination status,” he wrote. “I continue to recommend MMR vaccination as the most effective way to prevent measles.” He blamed the gaps in protection on “worldwide COVID-era disruptions” to routine childhood vaccination and pointed out that several other countries have lost their status too. He also emphasized informed consent and support for infected Americans “regardless of vaccination status.”

The coverage

Media reaction was loud. Outlets called the loss a “body blow to public health,” a “historic setback,” and “shameful.” Many tied the surge directly to falling vaccination rates, vaccine skepticism, and current administration policy, especially Kennedy’s long-standing questions about vaccines and his emphasis on choice over mandates. Some experts called the situation a “runaway train” with no end in sight.

Others took a calmer view, noting the designation is largely symbolic and can be regained once continuous transmission has been stopped for 12 months.

PAHO Director Jarbas Barbosa called the decision a significant setback but said the affected countries are already strengthening vaccination, surveillance, and outbreak response. Each country that loses the designation must now submit a corrective action plan.