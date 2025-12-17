The Gold Report

David Rinker
Dec 23

Yes, "hedonics." Eating a candy bar is one of the joys of childhood, especially an underprivileged child. I well remember standing in front of the candy display case trying to make a decision. This gets to the issue of governmental vs. parental control of children. If the government can dictate what parents may and may not feed their children, why can't the government decide which vaccines must be injected into childrens bodies? Further, nearly all processed foods contain added sugar. This includes sauces, dressings, pastries, etc. It is irrational to outlaw one product containing added sugar, and overlook the others. Let's just outlaw fun!! Children of course are an easier target than Big Pharma.

