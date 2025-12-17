Six more states last week moved to ban junk food purchases on food stamps, bringing the total to 18 states now restricting what can be bought through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Supporters say the changes mark another major win for the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) movement.

Hawai‘i, Missouri, North Dakota, South Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee are the latest to join the effort. They follow Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia in blocking soda purchases through SNAP. Soda is currently the single largest item bought with food stamps.

At least twelve of those states are going a step further, banning candy purchases as well. Those states include Arkansas, Idaho, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

With two exceptions—Hawai‘i and Colorado—all of the states taking action are led by Republicans.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. praised the momentum, framing it as a long-overdue course correction.

“Thank you to the 18 governors who are leading the charge on SNAP reform to restore the health of Americans—especially our kids,” Kennedy said in a joint statement with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins. “We cannot continue a system that forces taxpayers to fund programs that make people sick and then pay a second time to treat the illnesses those very programs help create.”

The issue goes far beyond empty calories. Ultra-processed foods—especially soda and candy—are designed to be addictive and actually increase hunger rather than relieve it.

Research shows many ultra-processed foods are engineered to hit a so-called “bliss point,” a precise mix of fat, sugar, and sodium that triggers dopamine responses in the brain similar to those caused by narcotics. The result is stronger cravings, compulsive eating, and food addiction—particularly among children.

That’s why some researchers, including University of Michigan associate psychology professor Ashley Gearhardt, argue that ultra-processed foods should be treated more like chemical substances than ordinary food.

“It’s not just really about the calories,” Gearhardt told The Epoch Times. “It starts to be about the hedonics, the pleasure, the emotion regulation from a very, very young age.” Children showing signs of food addiction, she said, tend to have higher body mass indexes, more emotional overeating, reduced sensitivity to fullness, and higher body fat percentages.

Kennedy has also pointed to the sheer scale of taxpayer spending involved. Americans, he said, are spending nearly $70 million a day on junk food through SNAP.

“We are spending $405 million a day on SNAP,” Kennedy said. “Ten percent is going to sugary drinks. If you add candies to that, it’s about 13 to 17%.”