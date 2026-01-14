Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) told Joe Rogan on Tuesday that the Justice Department has yet to act on his criminal referral to investigate Anthony Fauci.

Fauci, the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, led the U.S. response to COVID-19. Fauci has been widely criticized for promoting mandates, injections, and other public health measures that were not supported by science and came at high societal costs.

The senator first referred Fauci to the Department of Justice in July 2023, accusing him of lying under oath about NIH funding of gain-of-function research in China. The allegation is supported by Fauci’s internal communications, which indicate that the research was indeed funded. These messages directly contradict Fauci’s testimony to Congress—first to Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) in January 2023, and earlier to Sen. Paul in May, July, and November of 2021—when he stated that the NIH had never funded such research.

Speaking to Rogan, Paul said, “Under the Biden administration, I sent criminal referrals for Anthony Fauci to [former Attorney General] Merrick Garland twice. And I sent them evidence that he had lied to Congress, which was a felony. They just ignored me. I’ve been working with [Health and Human Services Secretary] Bobby Kennedy. And he’s been very helpful on this. I have a good relationship with him. He’s given us a lot of information. And we’ve looked at the communications.”

Even after renewing the referral in July 2025, however, Paul said Trump’s DOJ has made no move to launch an investigation.

“In Anthony Fauci’s communications, we now have evidence that he was telling people like [former NIH Director] Francis Collins, ‘Read this and destroy it.’ Well, you can’t do that,” Paul said. “The executive branch, when they communicate, they’re required to keep their communications. And they’re required to do it on government devices. So, we have this evidence. And I’ve summarized it again in a criminal referral to Trump’s attorney general. And I still haven’t gotten action.”

Paul also questioned the blanket pardon Fauci received during Joe Biden’s last minutes in office on January 20, 2025. President Trump voided Biden’s pardons in December 2025 after confirming that they were signed by an autopen, not Biden himself.

“We should check the pardon,” he said. “Is an autopen pardon valid? And is a pardon a retrospective pardon back 10 years that doesn’t mention a crime? Can you give people a pardon for everything they did in a 10-year period? I can’t imagine.”

The ophthalmologist-turned-senator repeated his frustration with the Trump DOJ, and said that even if a court victory isn’t guaranteed, it’s still worth a trial.

“And I think the court might narrow that, but it doesn’t happen unless the Trump Justice Department will do something. And I’ve been sending them referrals. And I can’t get them to do anything,” he said. “I can’t guarantee they’ll win. They might lose, but they ought to go to court. Take it to court.”

In the public sphere, the campaign to hold Fauci accountable has been spearheaded by America’s Frontline Doctors, which delivered a petition with over 100,000 signatures to Congress in 2023 and renewed the effort last year.