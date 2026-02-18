The Gold Report

The Gold Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Myra Doyle's avatar
Myra Doyle
5h

It's a start

Reply
Share
Sam's avatar
Sam
9h

It won’t pass, we live in a genocidal society

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Simone Gold · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture