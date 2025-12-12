A new study published Monday in the journal Epidemiology suggests that COVID-19 school closures were far more damaging to children’s mental health than officials acknowledged at the time.

Using medical claims data from a major California health insurer, researchers found a sharp rise in spending on treatment for depression and anxiety among children ages 5 to 18. At the height of the pandemic, 2.8% of children needed ]mental health care. But once schools reopened, that number dropped quickly—children became 43% less likely to seek help for mental-health concerns.

The study found that young girls were hit especially hard.

“School closures during the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted children’s education, socialization, and access to mental health resources,” the authors wrote. “In-person learning is an important component of children’s mental health.”

The data showed that spending on mental health medications fell by about 7.5% within months of reopening, and spending on therapy and similar treatments dropped by 10.6%. The declines began roughly four months after students returned to classrooms and continued from there.

For most of the pandemic, raising concerns about the downsides of school closures was considered taboo. One of the study’s co-authors said researchers were often met with “very political, hyperpartisan responses.”

“This is definitely a piece of evidence I wish we’d had at the beginning,” Dr. Rita Hamad, a social epidemiologist at Harvard, told the New York Times. “I think the decisions may have been different if we had seen that the benefits of school closures were being outweighed by risks like this.” She added that the goal now is to help guide policymaking “the next time around.”

The findings line up with earlier research. Studies from as early as 2021 showed that remote learning had serious negative effects on children’s mental health, while in-person learning generally did not increase COVID-19 spread. Even the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control—which supported remote learning at first—admitted in 2020 that the emotional and educational harms likely outweighed any benefit.

Those predictions later proved correct. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner reported that 60% of youth suicides among 12- to 17-year-olds were tied to remote schooling. And a Hoover Institute study in 2022 projected that students affected by school closures will face significant lifetime wage losses.

“The pandemic has had devastating effects in many areas, but none are as potentially severe as those on education,” the Hoover researchers wrote. “Efforts to date have not been sufﬁcient to arrest the losses,” they added.

Despite mounting evidence, many media outlets helped promote school closures early on. In 2020, The New York Times acknowledged that children weren’t major drivers of transmission but still highlighted scattered outbreaks as arguments for keeping schools shut. In April 2021, the paper reported on the harms of remote learning but continued to defend the closures, suggesting other pandemic-related stresses might be to blame.

The new study adds to a growing body of evidence showing that the real cost of prolonged school closures was far higher than many leaders—and much of the media—were willing to admit.