The Gold Report

The Gold Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
Dec 12

Important work here, the 43% drop in mental health interventions after reopening is starteling. I saw similar patterns in my cousins family during lockdown where remote schooling basically isolated kids from thier support networks. The part about media dismissing early warnings is frustrating, there was data from Europe showing minimal transmission risk in classrooms pretty early on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Simone Gold · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture