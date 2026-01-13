In a video posted to X on Saturday, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he had written to Germany’s health minister, Nina Warken, urging an “end to politically motivated prosecutions” of doctors.

RFK Jr. accused the German government of “limiting people’s abilities to act on their own convictions when they face medical decisions”, of “violating the sacred patient-physician relationship,” and of making doctors “enforcers of state policies.”

“I’ve learned that more than a thousand German physicians and thousands of their patients now face prosecution and punishment for issuing exemptions from wearing masks or getting Covid-19 vaccines,” he said.