A North Carolina school district has agreed to pay $95,000, rewrite its speech policies, and publicly apologize to a high school student after officials censored her religious message, launched a fake criminal investigation against her, and then pretended none of it ever happened.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education reached the settlement with an Ardrey Kell High School junior and her parents, represented by Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), following a lawsuit alleging repeated violations of the student’s constitutional rights.

The trouble began last September, when the student — inspired by the legacy of free speech advocate Charlie Kirk following his assassination — sought to honor him. She obtained explicit permission from school officials to paint a message on the campus “spirit rock,” a large boulder routinely used by students to display everything from support for NFL teams to Black Lives Matter slogans.

She and her parents, along with two fellow students, painted the words “Freedom 1776” and “Live Like Kirk — John 11:25” on the rock. Within hours, school officials ordered the latter message painted over.

The next day, officials sent a schoolwide email accusing the student of vandalism and announcing that law enforcement was investigating her — a statement that was picked up and aired on local news. She was then pulled out of class, forced to provide a written account of her actions, and compelled to hand over her phone logs. At no point did officials notify her parents before accessing her phone, nor did they inform the student or her family of their constitutional right to remain silent or to consult an attorney during a criminal investigation.

Days later, the district unveiled a sweeping new speech code banning religious expression on the rock entirely and restricting messages to those displaying “positive school spirit” and “inclusive values” — leaving officials free to approve or reject speech based entirely on their own subjective judgment.

Then, when investigators quietly concluded that no vandalism had occurred, officials closed the case without an apology — and, remarkably, claimed they had never accused or investigated the student at all.

The lawsuit, G.S. v. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education, forced the district to reckon with that record. Under the settlement, the board must adopt a new, constitutionally compliant student speech policy, issue a public statement clearing the student of all wrongdoing and expressing “regret that the student had this experience,” and pay $95,000 in damages and attorneys’ fees.

“What happened to this student is outrageous,” said ADF Senior Counsel Travis Barham. “School officials should never censor, punish, or shame a student simply for sharing her views. It is long past time for school officials to learn that they cannot promote student viewpoints they like while punishing students whose views they dislike.”