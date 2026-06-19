The Gold Report

The Gold Report

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Armani's avatar
Armani
12h

How about corrective action against the school employees that made this knee jerk reaction to this situation also?

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Christine's avatar
Christine
7h

the officials involved should lose their jobs. Period. Like children who couldn't even tell the truth about what they did.Shameful.

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