The Gold Report

The Gold Report

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Donna Hanna's avatar
Donna Hanna
2h

Does anyone care that Bill Gates is evil also dead . And everyone knows vaccines will kill you !

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Jen's avatar
Jen
2h

Hold firm and tight, the pressure from the Rino Senators should surprise no one, including Rubio and RFK,jr.

If the Rino’s want it, it’s a dead give away that they want their pound of flesh( money) too!

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