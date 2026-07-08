The Gold Report

The Gold Report

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Jen's avatar
Jen
3h

If true, it’s criminal how this family has been mistreated. Losing 2 children is hard enough, but to not be believed, when we all know, many died of the death vax.

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Jack Dresden's avatar
Jack Dresden
1h

There was a time Idaho seemed an appealing place to move. This isn't the first case of families being abused by the authorities...anyone recall Baby Cyrus, essentially state enforced medical kidnapping?

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