An Idaho woman who believes her toddler twins died from a vaccine reaction — and who is currently suing the American Academy of Pediatrics over it — has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder in their deaths.

A grand jury handed down the charges against 23-year-old Andrea Shaw in connection with the 2025 deaths of her 18-month-old sons, the Payette Police Department said last week.

Police called the indictment the product of “a lengthy and thorough investigation,” conducted with help from multiple partner agencies. Officials have released few details, but the New York Times reported that prosecutors allege Shaw suffocated her children.

A Lawsuit, and a Very Different Story

The case carries an unusual backdrop: Shaw is a plaintiff in a lawsuit filed in January against the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) by Children’s Health Defense. The suit accuses the AAP of violating federal racketeering laws by declaring childhood vaccines safe while manipulating the vaccine economy.

The complaint lays out a starkly different account of what happened to the twins, Dallas and Tyson, than the one now facing a jury.

According to her lawsuit, Shaw brought the boys to a routine pediatric appointment in April 2025, where they received three vaccines — hepatitis A, influenza, and DTaP. Shaw and her mother say they raised concerns beforehand, citing a family history of severe reactions to the flu vaccine. Under AAP guidelines, family history alone doesn’t justify delaying or skipping a vaccination, and the appointment proceeded.

Within hours, the suit claims, both boys grew lethargic. By the next morning, their lips had turned blue, their eyes looked sunken, and they could barely move. Their father, Nathaniel Shaw, later said the transformation was almost impossible to comprehend — healthy, active toddlers reduced to this within a single day.

Andrea rushed the twins to the emergency room and told staff about the vaccinations. The suit alleges a physician there acknowledged a serious vaccine reaction was possible. Still, after the boys kept down some popsicles and were given Tylenol, they were sent home.

The symptoms didn’t resolve. The lawsuit describes days of vomiting, diarrhea, and exhaustion, with the twins refusing to drink and visibly losing weight. By April 30, most symptoms appeared to be fading — except the diarrhea. Doctors had advised letting the twins sleep together to aid recovery.

The next morning, the house was silent. Andrea says she waited for the usual sounds of the twins waking, and when none came, she checked on them and found them sleeping on their stomachs — a position they were old enough to roll into on their own. She gave them more time, cleaned the living room, and returned to wake them. They were cold. She called 911.

An Investigation From Day One

Police treated the deaths as a criminal matter immediately, according to the family’s account. Officers reportedly confiscated Andrea’s phone, cutting off contact with her husband; Nathaniel says he only learned his sons had died when a police officer answered his mother’s phone.

Rather than being given space to grieve, the couple say they were interrogated separately, with detectives repeatedly suggesting each blame the other. Nathaniel told Children’s Health Defense that investigators floated a theory that Andrea had experienced a “postpartum blackout” and suffocated the twins — an allegation that echoes the charges she now faces.

“They were just very adamant that we had done it,” Nathaniel said at the time.

The family said they received death threats and were ultimately forced to relocate. As of eight months after the deaths, the investigation was still described as active.

The twins’ deaths were officially classified as Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC) — the toddler-age counterpart to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, a diagnosis applied when a child dies suddenly with no cause identified even after autopsy.

Children’s Health Defense, according to the New York Times, is standing by Shaw..

“They’re messing with the wrong people,” Children’s Health Defense Chief Executive Mary Holland said, adding: “We stand for the truth, and the truth is, that vaccines can cause death, and there’s zero evidence so far that this woman killed her children, zero.”