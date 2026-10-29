Americans in six states will head to the polls in November to decide whether biological males belong in girls’ sports, whether doctors should be allowed to medically mutilate children in the name of gender identity, and whether gender ideology should receive constitutional protection.

The Washington Examiner reports that Arizona, Colorado, Missouri, Nebraska, and Washington will each vote on measures covering the medical mutilation of minors, boys in girls’ sports, or both.

Virginia is the odd one out. Its two proposed constitutional amendments don’t mention transgender policy at all. But the medical advocacy group Do No Harm says their wording could reach well beyond their stated purpose.

Girls’ Sports

Several states will ask voters whether eligibility for girls’ and women’s teams should be based on biological sex rather than gender identity.

Colorado: Proposition 109 would reserve girls’ school sports for biological females.

Nebraska and Washington: Both have similar measures keeping male athletes out of female categories.

Arizona: Proposition 318 would require K-12 schools to designate sports teams as exclusively “male,” “female,” or “coeducational” based on sex. The measure defines sex as “biological status as male or female as recorded at birth on the individual’s original birth certificate” and would not require students to be examined by a physician to confirm it. It would also bar schools and athletic associations from letting any student, athlete, or employee use a restroom, locker room, or other private space not designated for their biological sex.

According to Pew Research Center, 73 percent of Americans are uncomfortable with transgender athletes competing on teams that don’t match their sex.

Medical Mutilation of Minors

Other measures take on medical mutilation procedures for children.

Colorado: Proposition 110 would restrict surgeries meant to change a minor’s sex characteristics.

Missouri: Amendment 3 includes restrictions on puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and sex-change surgeries for minors.

These interventions are known to cause permanent sterility, sexual dysfunction, psychological harm, blood clots, osteoporosis, heart complications, and lifelong medicalization.

Virginia’s Amendments

Do No Harm has warned that Virginia’s two amendments could write transgender policy into the state constitution without voters ever being asked about it directly.

Question 1 covers reproductive rights. It would protect decisions about pregnancy, childbirth, contraception, abortion, miscarriage management, and fertility care.

Do No Harm’s concern is the phrase “fertility care.” The group argues it’s broad enough to cover medical interventions tied to gender transition, including procedures that cause sterilization. It also notes the language sets no age limit.

That doesn’t mean the amendment explicitly authorizes those procedures for minors. Do No Harm’s argument is that the broad wording could give people a constitutional basis to challenge future restrictions.

Question 2 covers marriage. It would remove Virginia’s constitutional ban on same-sex marriage and guarantee marriage rights to two adults regardless of sex, gender, or race.

Do No Harm says the wording treats sex and gender as separate legal categories, which could give constitutional footing to a core premise of transgender advocacy. Over time, the group warns, that could affect disputes over medical mutilation, sex-separated facilities, and girls’ sports.