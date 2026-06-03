A quiet rebellion is taking shape across Virginia’s courthouses.

As the state prepares to implement one of the most sweeping firearms restrictions in its history, a bloc of elected prosecutors and sheriffs is drawing a line in the sand, declaring the law dead on arrival in their jurisdictions. Their numbers have swelled to at least ten.

The law at the center of the standoff is SB 749, signed last week by Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger despite the General Assembly having already rejected her proposed amendments to it.

Effective July 1, the legislation bans the sale, manufacture, transfer, and import of “assault firearms” — defined to include semi-automatic rifles and pistols capable of accepting magazines of more than 15 rounds. Violations carry up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine. Spanberger signed it anyway, insisting the measure would “protect families.”

But Virginia’s prosecutors say they will refuse to enforce the law because it violates the Second Amendment and Virginia’s own Constitution.

“I took an oath to uphold and defend the U.S. Constitution at 18 years old when I enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, and subsequently as a police officer and your Commonwealth’s Attorney,” wrote Appomattox County Commonwealth’s Attorney Leslie M. Fleet in a Thursday Facebook post that ricocheted across Second Amendment circles online. “These new gun laws not only violate the U.S. Constitution but also the Virginia Constitution, and the Sheriff and I stand with other Virginia Sheriffs and Commonwealth’s Attorneys in putting the Constitution above politics.”

Fleet was unambiguous about what that means in practice: “I want to be very clear — the Sheriff and I are in total agreement that we will not enforce the new Assault Weapons and Assault Weapons Carry bans.”

He is far from alone. Spotsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Mehaffey, one of the earlier voices in the resistance, also said his refusal is a constitutional duty.

“The assault weapons ban and the public carry ban are obviously unconstitutional,” Mehaffey said. “It’s incumbent upon constitutional officers in Virginia to come out and clearly state that they cannot be lawfully enforced, and to defend the people’s rights to keep and bear arms.”

In Warren County, Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell went further, formalizing his defiance in a detailed legal memorandum declaring several of the new statutes “facially unconstitutional or constitutionally suspect” under the Supreme Court’s landmark Heller, McDonald, and Bruen decisions. His office, he wrote, would not pursue prosecutions under them — an exercise, he argued, of “lawful prosecutorial discretion.”

The state is furious.

Attorney General Jay Jones framed the law as a life-or-death public safety measure. “Gun violence is a key driver of violent crime and the leading cause of death for young people in our Commonwealth,” he said. “Commonwealth’s Attorneys are elected to enforce our laws, which is what we expect them to do when these laws take effect on July 1.”

State Sen. Michael Jones was blunter: “You don’t get to pick and choose which law you will enforce.”

And now some Democratic lawmakers are openly discussing punitive measures. “I think one of the things we really do need to take seriously is if these constitutional officers are not willing to enforce the law, what type of legislation can we introduce to hold them accountable for not doing their job,” Del. Joshua Cole told Richmond’s WTVR.

The prosecutors, for their part, are unmoved — and they note the irony of Democrats suddenly demanding uniform enforcement of every law on the books.

Mehaffey pointed to Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano, who has drawn criticism for dropping charges against violent offenders, including cases involving illegal immigrants who subsequently committed serious crimes. One of those cases ended in the murder of Stephanie Minter, a single mother killed at a bus stop — a woman whose family lives in Mehaffey’s own county.

“The law should be vigorously enforced against violent and dangerous people,” Mehaffey said. “The laws that were not being enforced in some other jurisdictions were not being enforced not out of constitutional concern, but just out of an ideology.”

Beyond the courtrooms, the resistance has institutional backing. The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors has declared the county a Second Amendment sanctuary. The NRA has filed suit to block the law. Other pro-Second Amendment organizations have launched their own legal challenges, with at least one complaint alleging the state defied a prior court order with the legislation.

For men like Fleet — a Marine veteran, former police officer, and now an elected constitutional officer — his oath comes first.

“Case law is explicitly clear that this governmental overreach flies in the face of the U.S. Supreme Court’s interpretation of the citizens’ Second Amendment Rights,” he wrote. “We stand with other Virginia Sheriffs and Commonwealth’s Attorneys in putting the Constitution above politics.”