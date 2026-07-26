Stinchfield Tonight with Dr. Simone Gold - Fauci's Role in COVID-19

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.915Stinchfield Tonight with Dr. Simone Gold - Fauci's Role in COVID-19Dr. Simone GoldJul 26, 2026915ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Gold ReportSubscribeAuthorsDr. Simone GoldRecent PostsDaily Dose: 'Fauci Still Blames You' with Dr. Peterson PierreJul 25 • Dr. Simone GoldFlyover Conservatives with Dr. Gold: 'I Haven't Had Health Insurance in 20 Years - Here's Why'Jul 19 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Ultra-Processed Foods & Informed Consent' with Dr. Peterson PierreJul 19 • Dr. Simone GoldFiercely Vulnerable Podcast - Healthcare and Liberty with Dr. Simone GoldJul 12 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Social Media Addiction' with Dr. Peterson PierreJul 12 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Parents Awarded $1.5 Million' with Dr. Peterson PierreJul 5 • Dr. Simone GoldGoldCare Celebrates the Revolution!Jun 30 • Dr. Simone Gold