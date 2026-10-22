President Donald Trump’s administration wants to stop providing federal prisoners with sex-change surgeries, hormone treatments, and accommodations such as wigs, makeup, and body padding. But a federal judge has blocked the policy, and on Wednesday, the Supreme Court refused to intervene.

The decision means the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) must continue operating under the previous rules while a lawsuit brought by transgender inmates moves through the courts.

The justices did not explain their decision. Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito were the only two who publicly indicated they would have granted the administration’s emergency request.

At the center of the dispute is a basic question: Does the federal government have the authority to change its medical policies for prisoners, or can the courts require it to continue treatments approved under previous administrations?

Trump moved to reverse those policies shortly after returning to office in January 2025. His executive order directed federal agencies to recognize biological sex and reject gender ideology.

The BOP subsequently announced restrictions on transgender surgeries, cross-sex hormones, and what it calls “social accommodations,” including wigs, padding, and cosmetics.

Under the proposed rules, prisoners experiencing gender confusion would still be eligible for mental health care and potentially medications such as antidepressants. But the government would no longer provide interventions intended to alter their physical sex characteristics.

Approximately 1,000 federal inmates identify as transgender.

The restrictions drew a lawsuit from prisoners who argued that ending their existing treatments would amount to cruel and unusual punishment under the Constitution’s Eighth Amendment.

Three of the plaintiffs, Alishea Kingdom, Jas Kapule, and Solo Nichols, have received hormone treatments for years. Their attorneys contend that abruptly withdrawing those treatments would deprive them of necessary medical care.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth, appointed by President Ronald Reagan, blocked the administration’s policy earlier this year.

His reasoning focused largely on how the government reached its decision. Although federal prisons had provided transgender procedures for years, Lamberth said the BOP had failed to present evidence from its own medical or mental health professionals demonstrating that the existing approach was ineffective or harmful.

He also concluded that the agency’s stated reasons appeared to be a pretext for implementing Trump’s executive order.

That reasoning effectively requires the administration to provide a stronger justification before reversing its predecessor’s policy.

The case also highlights the difference between providing prisoners with medical care, which the Constitution requires, and determining whether these interventions qualify as medically necessary. The Supreme Court has long held that deliberate indifference to prisoners’ serious medical needs can violate the Eighth Amendment. The question is whether that standard requires the specific procedures at issue here.

White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster called the order “a loss for common sense” and said the administration would continue opposing medical practices it considers dangerous and life-altering.

For now, the lower court’s injunction remains in force.