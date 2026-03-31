The Supreme Court handed down a major free speech ruling Tuesday that could curb states’ ability to steer children with gender confusion toward social transition.

In an 8–1 decision, the justices sided with Kaley Chiles, a licensed mental health counselor in Colorado. Chiles serves a largely Christian clientele and says her approach is rooted in her religious beliefs. Some families seek her guidance in helping their children overcome gender confusion. But under Colorado law, she has been forced to turn them away.

Colorado’s Minor Conversion Therapy Law prohibits licensed counselors from engaging in conversations with minors that aim to change sexual orientation or gender identity, including efforts to alter behaviors, expressions, or attractions. Supporters of the law say it protects young people from harmful practices, while critics argue it restricts what counselors can say to clients.

Chiles sued the state, arguing the law violates her First Amendment right to free speech. Colorado defended the statute by framing counseling as professional conduct rather than protected speech. Both a federal district court and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit sided with the state.

The Supreme Court reversed that decision and sent the case back to the lower courts for further review.

Writing for the majority, Justice Neil Gorsuch said the law doesn’t just regulate what therapists do—it targets what they’re allowed to say.

“Colorado’s law addressing conversion therapy does not just ban physical interventions. In cases like this, it censors speech based on viewpoint,” he wrote. “Colorado may regard its policy as essential to public health and safety. Certainly, censorious governments throughout history have believed the same. But the First Amendment stands as a shield against any effort to enforce orthodoxy in thought or speech in this country.”

Gorsuch added that Colorado’s law doesn’t just regulate the content of Chiles’ speech, but “goes a step further, prescribing what views she may and may not express.”

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the lone dissenter, warned that the ruling could weaken states’ ability to regulate medical care, calling it a “dangerous can of worms.”

But the implications of the case stretch well beyond one counselor. More than 20 states have passed similar laws restricting counselors from helping children overcome gender confusion.

One of the strongest opponents of Colorado’s law has been America’s Frontline Doctors, the only physicians’ group to file an amici curiae brief with the Supreme Court in support of Chiles and free speech. The group argued that by prohibiting counselors from helping minors resolve their gender confusion, states are effectively funneling children toward medical mutilation interventions like puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and transgender surgeries.

These medical procedures cause permanent harm, including irreversible sterility, sexual dysfunction, osteoporosis, blood clots, heart complications, and lifelong medicalization. When performed on children, they become a form of medical coercion, because minors cannot understand what it means to never have children. Sterilization procedures, even those that are less permanent, have age-of-consent limits—typically 18 or 21—for this reason. Yet, a child expressing discomfort with their gender is placed on a fast track toward these irreversible treatments, with no age restrictions, minimal safeguards, and state support.

“By only allowing speech that affirms a radical transgender ideology while rejecting that which affirms reality-based biology, the government is choosing sides,” AFLDS Founder and President Dr. Simone Gold explained. “Colorado’s law directs vulnerable children down a tragically predictable path of sterility and lifelong health complications. If trapping 100% of children into ‘gender-affirming care’ was the sole correct path, the Nation would not be hearing from countless detransitioners alleging that they were not informed of the biological facts before ‘consenting’ to medical mutilation.”