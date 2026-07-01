The Gold Report

The Gold Report

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Dash Gordon's avatar
Dash Gordon
1h

The fact that something this barbaric and totalitarian even has to make it to SCOTUS in the first place says far too much about how close to an all-out civil war we are. Sterilizing people's kids? And we wonder why Luigi is so popular.

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John The Visionary's avatar
John The Visionary
3h

There is no such thing as gender affirming care, just pedophiles grooming impressionable childten. #SickFucks

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