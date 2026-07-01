The Supreme Court on June 29 agreed to hear International Partners for Ethical Care, Inc. v. Ferguson, a case challenging a Washington State law that allows the state to gender-traffick children without their parents’ knowledge.

What’s Actually Happening Under This Law

Under the current law, if a minor runs away from home and tells officials they want “gender-affirming care,” the state’s Department of Children, Youth, and Family Services can keep that child’s location and condition secret from the parents. The state can also delay sending the child home and can help the child obtain “gender-affirming care” without the parents ever being told.

That “care” has turned out to be so harmful that many doctors, most notably Dr. Simone Gold of America’s Frontline Doctors, refer to it as “medical mutilation.” Evidence shows that children who undergo puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and transgender surgeries are left permanently sterilized and experience irreversible sexual dysfunction and mental health issues.

The parents bringing this case say that under this law, simply disagreeing with your child’s gender-related claims can get you labeled an unfit parent — even if there’s never been any finding that you abused or neglected your child, and without the legal process that would normally be required before the state limits a parent’s rights.

The Core Question

At the heart of the case is a basic question about parents’ rights: how much control does the Constitution give the state in medical decisions involving kids? The Supreme Court has long confirmed that a parent’s right to direct their child’s upbringing, medical care, and religious instruction is guaranteed by the Fourteenth Amendment’s Due Process clause.

The parents in this case argue that Washington’s law tramples that right by letting the state step in, hide information, and move forward with medical decisions without parents even being part of the conversation — all triggered by nothing more than a runaway teenager’s request.

Why AFLDS Got Involved

AFLDS has been involved since February, when Dr. Simone Gold and the organization’s legal team filed an amici curiae brief backing the parents and asking the Supreme Court to take up the case. The brief asked the justices to undo a Ninth Circuit ruling that had shut the parents out of court entirely.

The brief describes the parents as people currently raising kids who are struggling with gender confusion, including at least one family whose child has already run away once. As the brief lays it out, a child who runs away and asks for this kind of treatment can set off a chain of events where the parents have no idea where their child is, what’s happening to them medically, or whether treatment has already started. They have no say in any of it.

A big part of the brief’s argument is about timing. Both the lower court and the Ninth Circuit threw the case out before the parents ever got a chance to argue the substance of their claim. The brief makes the point that a constitutional right doesn’t mean much if parents can only fight for it after the fact, meaning after medical steps have already been taken that can’t easily be undone.

This case isn’t happening in isolation. It’s part of a wider legal fight playing out in courts across the country, including Regino v. Blake, another case AFLDS has weighed in on at the Ninth Circuit. Together, cases like these will help settle a question that goes well beyond Washington State: can the state cut parents out of their children’s lives in the name of gender ideology?