Richard Bosshardt operates for a living. What he sees in the next generation of surgeons alarms him.

Bosshardt, a surgeon and senior fellow at the watchdog group Do No Harm, says many candidates for certification now take “seven hours to complete an operation that should take at most four.” He also cites “a rise in patients’ post-operative complications,” which he ties significantly to schools that fear “to correct, hold back, or drop underperforming minority trainees.”

Less-qualified students make less-capable doctors, Bosshardt says, and patients pay for it.

The Justice Department’s case

According to an article in the New York Post, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division is accusing the University of California, San Francisco of discriminating against White and Asian applicants to its medical school. By the department’s numbers, Black applicants are admitted at almost 13 times the rate of similarly qualified White applicants.

Black and Hispanic students admitted from 2023 to 2025 averaged lower test scores and undergraduate grades than the average White or Asian applicant the school rejected.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon’s letter to UCSF follows similar ones to UCLA, UC San Diego and Yale. Critics say virtually every other U.S. medical school is likely just as bad, and that Dhillon is building the evidence before she strikes.

The pattern goes beyond UCSF

At the University of Texas Southwestern, data from Do No Harm show that “black applicants had 21 times the odds of acceptance compared to white applicants with similar academic credentials.”

The University of Pennsylvania offers students at eight other colleges a route into medical school that skips the MCAT entirely. Five of the eight are historically Black colleges.

These disparities are not new. Critics trace them to the late 1960s. What has gotten markedly worse, they say, is the gutting of graduation standards and curricula. Medical schools have cut required classes in actual medicine and added classes in “social justice,” leaving graduates less prepared than they could be.

Defying the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court’s landmark 2023 decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard banned race discrimination in admissions. Medical schools answered with defiance.

UCSF Chancellor Sam Hawgood reaffirmed the school’s devotion to “anti-racism” the day the ruling came down. Harvard Medical School Dean George Daley said, “We will never cease in our quest to level the playing field.” Dennis Charney, dean of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, pledged the school’s “unwavering commitment to the core principles of diversity, equity, inclusion, and anti-racism.”

The argument that doesn’t hold up

Advocates sometimes defend race-conscious admissions by claiming Black patients do better with Black doctors. That claim rests on a study that was treated as policy evidence, though that study has been debunked.