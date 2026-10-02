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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
Oct 2Edited

"An ounce of Prevention, is worth a pound of cure," ...Benjamin Franklin. He was right... it really would pay to do everything one can do to stay well and not have to receive surgical intervention.. It is not 100% guaranteed with a skilled surgeon and would be a catastrophe with one of these up and coming new surgeons.

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
Oct 2

You have to ask , is this another part of the Global Olighargy's depoulation agenda and Kalerghi Plan olan , White's replacement.

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