Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has opened an investigation into major players in the vaccine industry over financial incentives tied to childhood vaccinations.

On January 21st, Paxton sent Civil Investigative Demands (CIDs) to 20 of the largest medical providers, insurance companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers in the country, including UnitedHealthcare and Pfizer. CIDs are legal orders that compel organizations to turn over information during an investigation, typically before any lawsuit or charges are filed.

Private insurers and programs like Blue Cross’s Physician Recognition Program offer generous bonuses to doctors who meet childhood vaccination rate targets, typically 80% or higher of eligible patients. Health plans track vaccination rates as quality metrics, which can affect practice ratings and patient volume.

Doctors participating in Accountable Care Organizations may receive shared savings bonuses partly tied to preventive care metrics, including vaccination rates. Additionally, government programs pay providers for administering vaccines—up to $45 per dose.

According to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., vaccines account for up to 50% of revenue for many pediatricians. This figure includes per-shot payments as well as broader insurance arrangements tied to vaccination rates.

“I will not tolerate a ‘carrot and stick’ approach to healthcare recommendations,” Paxton said in a statement. “Any provider or entity whose medical guidance is fueled by financial incentives from an insurance company, Big Pharma, or otherwise will be exposed.”

Parents have raised concerns for years that financial incentives may distort medical judgment, leading to high-pressure tactics around childhood vaccinations. Some parents report being dismissed from pediatric practices for declining vaccines.

The Texas investigation follows a December 30th announcement from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that it will no longer incentivize physicians for administering childhood vaccines at the federal level. States can still offer their own incentives through Medicaid, though CMS indicated it does not support this practice.

CMS also stated it will “explore options” to ensure parents receive complete information about vaccines, including potential side effects, alternative schedules, and available exemptions. The agency said it will work to ensure religious exemptions are respected.