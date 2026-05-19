Thank God for Heretics
For the first time, a hospital is being forced to undo the harm it caused children. One doctor sacrificed it all to make it happen.
On May 16, 2023, a young surgeon made a decision that would cost him nearly everything.
Dr. Eithan Haim was a resident at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. He had been hearing from colleagues for months that the hospital’s gender clinic, which had publicly shut down under pressure from state regulators, had quietly reopened. He didn’t believe it at first but the reports kept coming.