A woman asks an AI chatbot to help plan a Father’s Day surprise in New York City.

“Celebrating your father is a wonderful goal,” the chatbot replies. “Although please be advised, under New York’s new guideline, I’ll be referring to both him and this day as ‘Non-Gestating Parents’ Day.’”

Then it asks whether she’d also like to honor her “gestating parent,” so as not to “singularly praise the patriarchy.”

The woman screams in frustration.