The Black Market of Medical Mutilation
To protect our children from medical mutilation, we must cut it off at the source.
Across America, a shadowy underground market is quietly supplying homemade hormone cocktails—so-called “homebrews”—to children and teens trying to perform do-it-yourself gender transitions.
These compounds suppress natural hormones and can cause irreversible sterility, sexual dysfunction, heart problems, osteoporosis, blood clots, and lifelong psychological harm. Healthy kids are being turned into lifelong patients—all without a doctor or prescription.