“The writing is on the wall.” “My brother’s keeper.” “The promised land.” “A good Samaritan.” “Turning the other cheek.”

These phrases are the operating language of American political life. They are embedded in speeches, court opinions, novels, and news coverage. They all come from one book. A student who can’t read that book can’t fully read America.

Try a simple thought experiment. Hand a student who has never read the Bible a copy of the Declaration of Independence, Lincoln’s Second Inaugural, and King’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail.”

How much will they understand?

Less than they realize.