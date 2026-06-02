Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Dr. Joseph Mercola. Ty and Charlene Bollinger. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny. Erin Elizabeth. Dr. Ben Tapper.

They were among the twelve Americans branded the “Disinformation Dozen“ — people who questioned the safety of the experimental mRNA shots. They were smeared by Big Media, censored by Big Tech, and targeted by Big Brother. In 2021, then-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stood at the podium and called for their removal from social media. I call them the Dissident Dozen, because their only crime was dissidence — and they turned out to be right.