The British Are Coming — And They’re Bringing Fascism
How British political operatives are building an "anti-disinformation" machine that circumvents the First Amendment
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Dr. Joseph Mercola. Ty and Charlene Bollinger. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny. Erin Elizabeth. Dr. Ben Tapper.
They were among the twelve Americans branded the “Disinformation Dozen“ — people who questioned the safety of the experimental mRNA shots. They were smeared by Big Media, censored by Big Tech, and targeted by Big Brother. In 2021, then-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stood at the podium and called for their removal from social media. I call them the Dissident Dozen, because their only crime was dissidence — and they turned out to be right.