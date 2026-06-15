Al Capone ran soup kitchens during the Great Depression. Pablo Escobar built houses for the poor in Medellín, funded football clubs, and handed out cash in the streets until ordinary Colombians called him “El Paisa Robin Hood” and elected him to Congress. The Sinaloa Cartel has funded schools, churches, and water systems across rural Mexico. Drug lords have long understood that if you give people something they want, you can get away with almost anything.

The American Academy of Pediatrics was studying that playbook.