When President Trump announced on Thursday that he was withdrawing Dr. Casey Means as his nominee for Surgeon General and replacing her with Dr. Nicole Saphier, the MAHA movement exploded. Social media filled with outrage almost instantly.

The frustration is understandable. But before deciding whether that outrage is justified, it’s worth taking an honest look at who Dr. Saphier actually is—and what people mean when they say “MAHA.”