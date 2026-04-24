The legacy of Charlie Kirk is reshaping public policy across the United States, with a growing wave of legislation reflecting his influence months after his death.

More than 60 Charlie Kirk-themed bills have been proposed in over 20 states—seeking to promote his values, establish official days of remembrance, or affix his name to roads and public places—according to an Associated Press analysis.

In Tennessee, state legislators have passed a sweeping campus free speech measure named the Charlie Kirk Act and sent it to Governor Bill Lee for his signature. The bill was introduced by Rep. Gino Bulso and Sen. Paul Rose, and is explicitly framed as a tribute to Charlie, who was assassinated last September while speaking at Utah Valley University.

The purpose of the bill is to strengthen free expression on public campuses and prevent what they describe as growing censorship pressures in higher education.

It aims to accomplish this in several key ways. Faculty are explicitly shielded from retaliation based on their academic work or protected speech. Universities are barred from disinviting speakers due to protests or anticipated disruptions, closing a loophole critics say allowed a “heckler’s veto.” And the law defines and restricts disruptive tactics like shout-downs that prevent others from speaking or being heard.

The bill also adds explicit protections for students and campus groups over controversial viewpoints, including religious beliefs and positions on abortion, sexuality, and gender identity. Lawmakers amended the final language to ensure those protections apply equally to all viewpoints.

The campus measure is part of a broader push in Tennessee. ABC News reports that Governor Lee last week also signed the Charlie Kirk American Heritage Act, which protects the right of public schools and universities to teach about the positive role of religion in American history. It highlights examples such as the Pilgrims’ religious organization, George Washington’s use of chaplains, Benjamin Franklin’s call for prayer at the Constitutional Convention, and the influence of the late evangelist Billy Graham.

Ohio is also considering its own version of the Charlie Kirk American Heritage Act.

Similar legislation is spreading elsewhere. In Kansas earlier this month, lawmakers overrode Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto to pass the Kansas Intellectual Rights and Knowledge Act (KIRK) Act (part of HB 2333), which expands campus free speech zones, limits restrictions on outdoor expression, and creates a legal pathway for students to sue schools over violations of speech rights.

Taken together, these efforts reflect a broader national trend: after his death, Charlie Kirk’s name and ideas are increasingly being written into law, shaping how freedom is protected across the country.